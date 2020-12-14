Go to court or stop talking -Lawyer Alfred Yeboah to NDC

President of the Bono Regional Branch of the Ghana Bar Association, Lawyer Alfred Tuah Yeboah has told the NDC to go to court with their election allegations or stop talking.

This according to the lawyer is because no amount of protests by the NDC will change the outcome of 2020 parliamentary and presidential election verdicts announced by the Electoral Commission.

He, therefore, reminded the NDC leadership of the constitutional provision that enjoins any individual or group of people who feel cheated after the declaration of electoral results to petition the Supreme Court within 21 days.

Speaking to Adom News, Lawyer Tuah Yeboah urged the Presidential Candidate of the NDC to proceed to the Supreme Court with evidence that will contradict the data provided by the EC.

He also called on the youth not to allow themselves to be used by politicians for their personnel interest at the peril of their lives.