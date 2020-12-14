Mallam Sham Una Drops Another Strong Revelation Concerning The 2020 General Election (See Details)

Popular controversial Ghanaian Islamic numerologist and social media personality, Mallam Sham Una has dropped another simple but effective message for Ghanaians concerning the past 2020 presidential/parliamentary election that was held on the 7th day of December, 2020.

Mallam Sham Una is known for his controversial prophesies and predictions concerning international and national elections, he gave an accurate prediction of the winner of the 2016 presidential election and he also predicted that the flag bearer of the biggest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Former President John Dramani Mahama would win the 2020 presidential election but unfortunately, the flag bearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took the crown.

According to his recent Facebook tweet, he said the 2020 elections has just fainted but not dead. He alleged that the 2020 election is on political oxygen and it’s currently responding to treatment.

Here is a screenshot of what the Islamic numerologist said on his recent Facebook tweet:

Thanks alot for reading, kindly hit the like and follow button to get more interesting updates from my page and also do not forget to share your thoughts in the comments section below, thank you.

Content created and supplied by: FirstNews_GH (via Opera News )