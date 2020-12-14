Mallam Sham Una Drops Another Strong Revelation Concerning The 2020 General Election (See Details)

Popular controversial Ghanaian Islamic numerologist and social media personality, Mallam Sham Una has dropped another simple but effective message for Ghanaians concerning the past 2020 presidential/parliamentary election that was held on the 7th day of December, 2020.
Mallam Sham Una is known for his controversial prophesies and predictions concerning international and national elections, he gave an accurate prediction of the winner of the 2016 presidential election and he also predicted that the flag bearer of the biggest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Former President John Dramani Mahama would win the 2020 presidential election but unfortunately, the flag bearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took the crown.
According to his recent Facebook tweet, he said the 2020 elections has just fainted but not dead. He alleged that the 2020 election is on political oxygen and it’s currently responding to treatment.
Here is a screenshot of what the Islamic numerologist said on his recent Facebook tweet:
Thanks alot for reading, kindly hit the like and follow button to get more interesting updates from my page and also do not forget to share your thoughts in the comments section below, thank you.
Content created and supplied by: FirstNews_GH (via Opera News )
Tags:
Opera News is a free to use platform and the views and opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent, reflect or express the views of Opera News. Any/all written content and images displayed are provided by the blogger/author, appear herein as submitted by the blogger/author and are unedited by Opera News. Opera News does not consent to nor does it condone the posting of any content that violates the rights (including the copyrights) of any third party, nor content that may malign, inter alia, any religion, ethnic group, organization, gender, company, or individual. Opera News furthermore does not condone the use of our platform for the purposes encouraging/endorsing hate speech, violation of human rights and/or utterances of a defamatory nature. If the content contained herein violates any of your rights, including those of copyright, and/or violates any the above mentioned factors, you are requested to immediately notify us using via the following email address operanews-external(at)opera.com and/or report the article using the available reporting functionality built into our Platform
Add Comment