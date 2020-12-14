Ghanaians react as Assemblyman for Sekondi suggests who the gov’nt must consider as next speaker.
Many Ghanaians have reacted today the Assemblyman for Sekondi who is well known as Hon. Sansiro Ibrahim has suggested who the government must consider as the next speaker of parliament. According to the Assemblyman of Sekondi, Mr. Papa Owusu Ankomah should be considered as the next speaker of parliament because he is a good lawyer, a good legislator, and the current high commissioner to the United Kingdom.
” As a party member who wants the well being of the Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo’s government, I would like to suggest for the government to consider Papa Owusu Ankomah as the next speaker,” he wrote on his page. See some reactions of some Ghanaians below your screens.
