John Mahama to be invited by Christian Council – Rev. Cyril Fayose

There is relatively tensed atmosphere in the country in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections. There have several questions raised by the National Democratic Congress in relation to the computation of the presidential results.

The General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev. Cyril Fayose has revealed that the council wants to invite John Dramani Mahama for talks with regards to the elections results. He revealed this on GHOne Television on a programme dubbed GH Today, on Monday 14th December, 2020.

Rev. Payosi was questioned about whether the Christian Council has approached John Mahama to concede defeat or not. He replied by saying that the council has not approached Former President John Dramani Mahama to concede defeat. However, the council wants to respect John Dramani Mahama’s right. He said “We discussing about how to talk to the leaders of two major political parties. We have eminent people who would do that. The eminent people include our Muslim brothers too. We do not want it look like we do not respect John Mahama’s right”.

Rev. Payosi stated that the council would want the loosing party and candidate to resort to the law Court for redress rather demonstrations and burning of tyres.

The National Democratic Congress and their Flagbearer, John Mahama are reluctant to accept the results leading to sporadic demonstration in places like Tamale. Several Civil Service Organisations have called on the NDC to accept the result and let peace prevail.

