John Mahama to be invited by Christian Council – Rev. Cyril Fayose

There is relatively tensed atmosphere in the country in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections. There have several questions raised by the National Democratic Congress in relation to the computation of the presidential results.
The General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev. Cyril Fayose has revealed that the council wants to invite John Dramani Mahama for talks with regards to the elections results. He revealed this on GHOne Television on a programme dubbed GH Today, on Monday 14th December, 2020.
Rev. Payosi was questioned about whether the Christian Council has approached John Mahama to concede defeat or not. He replied by saying that the council has not approached Former President John Dramani Mahama to concede defeat. However, the council wants to respect John Dramani Mahama’s right. He said “We discussing about how to talk to the leaders of two major political parties. We have eminent people who would do that. The eminent people include our Muslim brothers too. We do not want it look like we do not respect John Mahama’s right”.
Rev. Payosi stated that the council would want the loosing party and candidate to resort to the law Court for redress rather demonstrations and burning of tyres.
The National Democratic Congress and their Flagbearer, John Mahama are reluctant to accept the results leading to sporadic demonstration in places like Tamale. Several Civil Service Organisations have called on the NDC to accept the result and let peace prevail.
Please like and share this post
Content created and supplied by: Awal9 (via Opera News )
Tags:
Opera News is a free to use platform and the views and opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent, reflect or express the views of Opera News. Any/all written content and images displayed are provided by the blogger/author, appear herein as submitted by the blogger/author and are unedited by Opera News. Opera News does not consent to nor does it condone the posting of any content that violates the rights (including the copyrights) of any third party, nor content that may malign, inter alia, any religion, ethnic group, organization, gender, company, or individual. Opera News furthermore does not condone the use of our platform for the purposes encouraging/endorsing hate speech, violation of human rights and/or utterances of a defamatory nature. If the content contained herein violates any of your rights, including those of copyright, and/or violates any the above mentioned factors, you are requested to immediately notify us using via the following email address operanews-external(at)opera.com and/or report the article using the available reporting functionality built into our Platform
Add Comment