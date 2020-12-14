6 Months After Death of Prophet Agradaa, See Recent Photos of his Wife

Prophet Agradaa was the Leader and Founder of Heavens Door Chapel International which started off with a main Branch in Abuakwa Nsonyameye in the Ashanti region before coming to open another Branch at Santa-Maria Blue Kiosk in the Greater Accra region of Ghana. He worked with Bishop Obinim in his youthful ages before he opened his own ministries. Prophet Agradaa is known in real life as Erica Akwasi Boakye.

He was reported death in July, 2020 upon not waking up from his sleep and it was known tha he was suffering from a Chronic illness month back before he met his untimely death. Prophet Agradaa was very popular and known to be prophetic when it comes to his ministerial work. He left behind a beautiful Wife who is also a prophetess in his ministries. The death of Prophet Agradaa came as a shock to his church members and all Ghanaians who knew him.

Prophet Agradaa had three children with Prophetess Linda Boakye known publicly as Agradawaa and is now the Overseer of Heavens Door Chapel International in Santa Maria had three children, one girl and two boys together with Prophet Agradaa and it was heartbreaking seeing his Wife and Kids weep during his one-week observation and funeral.

It’s been Six Months after the death of Phophet Agradaa, See Recent photos of his wife below:

Hearing the news of one loosing a loved one is not easy but death is inevitable and we all will leave someday. The soul of the departed rest in perfect peace.

