Who Are You To Declare Results Of Elections – Murtala Mohammad fires Berla Mundi on Live TV

So many matters are arising after the aftermaths of the 2020 elections. The opposition NDC have rejected the results of the elections. They claim the results were skewed in favor of the NPP. They claim that figures from the Ashanti and Eastern regions. In a series of press conferences, they have declared that they will not accept a flawed election.
Today, December 14, 2020, on TV3’s ‘New Day’ Newspaper review Murtala Mohammad fumed at media houses for declaring results for the ruling party. In a discussion with Berla Mundi they discussed why some MPs lost their seats. In reacting to this, Murtala turned the discussion around and hit hard at Media General for their biased reportage.
Where did you get those figures from? You people are part. You at TV3 are part of this. Who are you to declare results before the EC announced theirs. I even listened to that video this morning. You people declared the elections before time. Yes, you people. the media have been so biased.
Berla tried to calm nerves but it was apparent the MP elect for Tamale Central was angry at the biased reportage that accompanied the elections. The EU have also come out with their reportage claiming that the Ghanaian media were biased and had political affiliations.
