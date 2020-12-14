Former Black Star Player Named Assistant Coach At Borussia Dortmund » ™

Former black star player Otto Addo has been named assistant coach at Borussia Dortmund after the club decided to part ways with their head coach following a 5-1 humiliation at the hands of newly -promoted Stuttgart on Saturday.

Dortmund have run out of patience after 11 games and they are 5 points off the league leader Bayern Munich and have decided to sack Favre and appoint assistant Edin Terzic as interim boss until the end of the current season.

Confirming the news on the official German twitter handle of Dortmund, interim coach Edin has appointed Geppert and Otto Addo as his assistant coaches to help him.

– –

The former Black star player was at the club between 1999 and 2005 , making 98 Bundesliga appearance and scored 16goals. he also won the Bundesliga title in 2002 .

Born in Germany, Addo represented Ghana at the world cup in 2006 , making two appearances at the event as Black star reached the round of 16.