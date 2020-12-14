NDC to demand forensic audit of 2020 election outcome

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has revealed that it will soon demand a forensic audit of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary election results as it prepares to challenge the outcome of the polls.

The leadership of the party has described the Electoral Commission’s results as a stolen verdict and has indicated it will exercise all options for redress.

They have so far shied away from discussing its legal options.

But speaking on Prime Morning on the Joy Prime Channel, Monday, the Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, said the party will demand a forensic audit of the election when they go to court.

According to him, with the opposition kicking against the final declaration of the Electoral Commission, it will be prudent for a forensic audit to be carried out on all pink sheets collated by the Commission.

“If we all agreed that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has won the elections convincingly, John Dramani Mahama will not be against it. But here we have Mr Mahama saying he has won the election and presenting pink sheets to support his claim.

“So don’t you think the best intermediary is for us to do forensic audit of all the pink sheets that came to the Electoral Commission,” he said.

The Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensa on Wednesday called the 2020 presidential election for the New Patriotic Party’s Nana Akufo-Addo.

Since then, the NDC in several press conferences has rejected the declaration describing it as a stolen verdict.