It’s difficult to take Akufo-Addo seriously; his actions don’t match his words – Alhassan Suhuyini

Member of Parliament for Tamale North constituency, Alhassan Suhuyini has argued that the President-elect cannot be trusted to work together with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NDC MP noted that President Akufo-Addo’s actions are mostly contrary to his what he professes.

“An example of how you cannot take him seriously is that attempt by his party to even encroach on some seats that were already declared in our favour and manipulate the process to harness seats that were declared for the NDC,” he said on JoyNews‘ AM Show Monday.

In his victory speech, President Akufo-Addo noted that “the Ghanaian people through the election results have made it loud and clear that the two parties – the NPP and the NDC must work together especially in parliament for the good of the country.”

However, Mr Suhuyini said although he agrees with Akufo-Addo’s observation “based on his past deeds not matching his words, it’s very difficult to take him seriously when he says so.

According to him, “if he [Akufo-Addo] meant what he said, I’m sure he would have just understood that as a party, we (the NDC) have the majority”.

“We may not also be comfortable with our majority because it is that slim and then perhaps we will see how together if the fictitious results that were declared by the EC are what is to go by.”

He added that the President delivers “very good speeches, he says the right things many times, unfortunately, the action that follows doesn’t even seem to suggest that he understands the speeches before he reads them”.