Akufo-Addo leaves Ghana for Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea, UK

President Akufo-Addo left the shores of Ghana for Cote d’Ivoire on Sunday, December 13, 2020.

The President, who doubles as the Chairperson of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Cote d’Ivoire’s President-Elect Alassane Ouattara.

This will be followed by another appearance in Guinea on Tuesday, December 15, for the swearing-in ceremony of the President-elect Prof Alpha Condé.

The next stop for President Akufo-Addo will be London where he is expected to embark on a private visit.

He is accompanied by the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, and other government officials.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to return to Ghana on Monday, December 21.

In his absence, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.