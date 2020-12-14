Today’s front pages: Monday, December 14, 2020

Daily Graphic
* Collaborate in national interest: Experts tell new administration
* All information on 2020 elections intact – EC debunks allegation
* Parliament reconvenes today
* Techiman South results can only be settled in court
The Crusading Guide
* Agyin Asare warns John Mahama – Choose peace over chaos
* Plot to malign Amansie Central DCE exposed
* Parliamentary leadership must change – Governance expert tells NPP, NDC
The Chronicle
* NPP chair advises NDC leadership: Go to court with your evidence if you feel cheated by EC; street protests can’t solve the problem.
* Volta will fall in 2024 – NPP executives
* Too early to start debating who leads NPP in 2024
Ghanaian Times:
* Curbing electoral violence: Prosecute perpetrators – OccupyGhana
* Parliament reconvenes to complete business
* Fight against COVID-19: Govt begins 3rd phase airports disinfection exercise
The Finder
* Is NDC in self-destruct mode? Scathing, baseless attacks can ruin its 2024 chances
* GJA condemns anti-media attacks
* Presidents of 3 countries congratulate Akufo-Addo on re-election
* House of Chiefs advises against violent post-election comments
* Starting Agenda 2024 within NPP now is inimical
* Probe election deaths, injuries and other infractions – OneGhana Movement
*Governance experts advocate for change in parliamentary leadership
Daily Statesman
* You are all wrong – Mahama, NDC take on EC, media, observers, voters over 2020 polls
* Inusah under fire for asking Mahama to declare himself president
* NPP petitions EC over Banda parliamentary results
The Publisher
* Mahama under pressure to concede
* NDC guru curses EC boss
* Bloody fight in Amefi NPP; members chased with cutlasses, office vandalised
The Inquisitor
* Akompreko reveals: NPP gifted JJ juicy contracts
* NPP goro boys have started their useless effusions
Daily Guide
* NDC gurus hunt for pink sheets
* Kumasi Airport undergoes disinfection
* Akufo-Addo beats Mahama by 517,405 votes
* 6th Opuni trial witness discharged
The Custodian
* MSN Laboratories donates biothesiometer to TTH
* World leaders endorse Akufo-Addo’s re-election
* NDC gurus invade Techiman South EC
* Presidential election verdict won’t change – Kofi Bentil tells NDC
* Ballot box snatcher banned 5 yeras, jailed 3 months
Economy Times
* Banks face negative outlook amidst difficult operating conditions – Report
* Govt searches for transaction advisors for US$5 billion Eurobond
B&FT
* Akufo-Addo’s next term: SMEs push for growth-supporting reforms
* Private sector pension funds hit GHS17 billion
* Multinational retailers anticipate increased trade in local products as they endorse FDA PLS initiative
The Informer
* NDC MP insults Akufo-Addo and declared Mahama winner of presidential election
*Fallout from Election2020: NPP burns as angry youth demand dismissal of saboteurs
*NDC rejection of 2020 election results: Mahama misled – Ben Ephson
* CODEO backs EC – Says election results are credible
