Trending- Honorable Hawa Koomson, mp elect for Awutu Senya East is reportedly lionized at Kasoa

The member of parliament for the Awutu Senya East constituency has been lionized and has caused massive stir. The member of parliament who maintained her seat as the member of parliament for Awutu Senya East– Kasoa as we all know was in serious trouble after pulling a gun at some registration centers few months ago and this put her in a lot of trouble.

She was accused and tagged as incompetent due to this act by portrayed by her. Aside these instances in which she found herself, she was also heavily criticized for not giving an appropriate reply to some journalists when she was questioned about the one village one dam project by Nana Addo which she happened to be in charge of.

She was the person in charge of these projects but from concerned Ghanaians, her reply ( she wasn’t given enough money to build the dams Ghanaians were expecting) and actions during the interview were unprofessional . These were all issues that came before the election and as a result, her supporters feared that she would be voted out of office in the 2020 election. Fortunately for her, the people of Awutu Senya East gave her another chance to correct her mistakes and deliver to them as she has promised.

After she was re-elected as the member of parliament for Awutu Senya, she has taken it upon herself to visit all corners of Kasoa to thank them for such great decision to make her their mp once again. During this thanksgiving exercise today 14th September, she was lionized (given a lot of public attention) by the citizens of Kasoa and was heavily applauded and also had her name chanted. The scenes from her visits to these places were indeed a great scene to witness.

