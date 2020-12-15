George Ayisi-Boateng Trade Blows With Sani Mohamed Over 2020 Election Results At Akoma FM

Today the studio of Akoma 87.9 FM operating from Oseikrom, Kumasi was thrown into chaos as two Senior most respected politicians who should be telling the youth which directions to go, are making mockery of themselves, in the name of politics as the youth, especially their children and most likely grandchildren watch them fight in public, over 2020 elections results.
Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin the station’s morning show host together with his producers invited the Ghana‘s High Commissioner to South Africa H.E George Ayisi-Boateng , Alhaji Sani Mohamed and Odike for their submissions on the after mouth of the 2020 elections results, unfortunately landed the two in a hot brawl.
Alhaji who was making a mockery of the New Patrotic Party for been humiliated by the National Democratic Congress, on the hopping Parliamentary defeat was on record to have said they should bow down in shame and use a silver saucepans to cover their heads.
He used unprinted words such as;
“You don’t feel ashamed, if I were you, i will cover my head with saucepans, fon what we have done to you.
Liars!, thieves.
After call the police to arrest me, after all that is your trademark”.
This angered the High Commissioner who was also on the show to defend his party, responded in an harshly tone, directly attacking the personality of Alhaji Sani Mohamed that;
“You are a hopeless man for me to call the police to cause you arrest.
You are a useless man for you to tell me that I will call police on you.
God willing forgive you”.
According to Ayisi-Boateng, this has been the first time Alhaji tries to intimate him.
Both tempers rose to the point that they stood up to have engaged in, exchanging of punches, but timely intervention of Odike and the production team managed to separate them.
Meanwhile the program was streaming live on facebook and other platforms, quickly the host has to go on a short break to calm tempers down.
Hmmmm, i wonder how politics make grown black men fight against each other and look very disgraced.
I think they should watch a replay and see how shameful they look in the eye of Ghanaians, after they should use the same platform to render an unqualified apology to the good people of Ghana more especially the henchmen of the Ashanti Kingdom.
Sincerely this should be something we all join forces together and condemned, which shouldn’t be tolerated in further discussions.
Content created and supplied by: Wolibismark (via Opera News )
