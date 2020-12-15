John Mahama would honour Christian Council’s invitation due to these reasons (Opinion)

There are reports that suggest that the Christian Council of Ghana wants to invite Former President John Dramani Mahama for talks with regards to the disputed 2020 presidential and parliamentary polls.

The General Secretary of the Christian Council, Rev. Cyril Fayose revealed the council’s plans to talk both John Mahama and President Nana Akuffo Addo today, Monday 14th December, 2020, on GHOne Television on a programme dubbed GH Today.

Should John Mahama honour the Christian Council’s invitation?

Former President John Mahama should honour the invitation by the Christian Council because of the following reasons.

Firstly, John Mahama would have the opportunity to interact with the eminent persons and present the National Democratic Congress’ case and evidence to the council.

Secondly, John Mahama is peace loving leader therefore honouring the council’s invitation would demise claims that he (Mahama) wants chaos for this country.

Lastly, John Mahama would use the opportunity to plead with council to call Jean Mensah, the returning officer of the presidential election to address the anomalies associated with the declaration of the 2020 presidential results.

