“Deal With All Of Them”-Twitter On Electoral Commission’s Tweet About Fake Arrest Of Officials

Twitter community have commended the Electoral Commission of Ghana indicating that they should deal with all of them.
The Electoral Commission of Ghana came out to debunk the fake news of some of their officials been arrested by the police.
The news spotted on Facebook was screenshoted and and tagged a fake by the independent body.Most people who came across it congratulated them for quickly clearing the air on the issue to prevent further setbacks on the matter.
Some of the comments from the post are;
Most of the people asked the Electoral Commission to bring such people to book and and ensure the right thing is done always in an election
Though others were bitterly disappointed in their electoral dealings they hoped the organisation will get better in the next 4 years.
What are your thoughts on this story?
