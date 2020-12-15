Man pours acid on woman and her daughter for refusing his proposal

Love can posh people into doing all sort of things just to have their love ones.

But sometimes, I wonder if all is love? Sometimes the people involved are not perfect match that makes many people asked if it is really love or a love for an advantage.

There has been this video of a 54 years man circulating on social media which was in relationship with Deborah Osei who is 18 years of age. The girl is said to have left the relationship with the 54 years old man after she completed her Senior High School recently.

The girl from the video confirmed the man has been taking care of her in terms of education for long now. But after completing her S. H. S, she left Mr. Mante(54 years old man).

This led to Mr. Mante pouring acid on the girl and her mother because they refused his marriage proposal.

The question is can one treat a love one like this?

Can one harm a love one?

