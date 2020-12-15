GoodLuck makes a public apology for breaking the Covid-19 regulation.

GoodLuck issues an apology to South Africans after a viral video of them performing in a huge crowd with Rapper Riky Rick.

In spite of rehashed notices from the government to socially separate and to pay consideration to security safety measures in the midst of the spike in Covid-19 cases, the fans of prevalent Cape Town-based live-electronic band GoodLuck partied as in spite of the fact that lockdown was a thing of the past.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, individuals can be seen singing along, moving, cheering, and raising their glasses and chairs with no facemasks and social distance input.was observed.

In their post on twitter they wrote and as a caption, We would like to offer our sincerest apology to all of our fans, friends and family. We had nothing but the best of intentions going into Sunday’s performance & we are bitterly disappointed that things got out of control for even 1 minute. Its a massive reminder to stay vigilant.

