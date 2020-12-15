2020 polls: We stopped Togolese from voting in Volta – NPP

The Volta Regional Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Emmanuel Korsi Bodja, has attributed his party’s electoral success in the Volta region to the prevention of persons believed to be Togolese from getting their names onto Ghana’s electoral rolls.

According to the young politician, the opposition National Democratic Congress has over the years used Togolese to shore up their votes in the region, a luxury he noted that the NPP leadership in the region has strategically prevented going into Monday’s elections.

Mr. Korsi Bodja made the claim in an engagement with the media on Thursday, December 10th 2020 following Wednesday’s declaration of President Akufo-Addo as the winner of the December 7th Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

He said, “In Volta region, Togolese find their ways into our voter’s register, it is a fact. Some are economically motivated, others are politically motivated issues. And so, it has always been the game of the NDC to bring in people from Togo pretending that, oh! these are our brothers and sisters and they have taken advantage of this for a very long time. You have Chiefs in this region who will sit comfortably at their place and tell you that they have their citizens in Togo and for that matter, his boundaries extend over Ghana and I think this is an abnormality the state must come in and correct.”

He noted however that the prevention of these people from registering and voting in the elections contributed largely to reducing the NDC’s votes in Volta which would have automatically gone above the 606,508 votes the NDC got from its stronghold.

Speaking on the NPP’s electoral success in both Oti and Volta, Mr. Korsi Bodja indicated that the party has performed beyond expectation with a combined tally of 204,346 votes moving from the 2016 figure of 135,077.

While lauding the leadership for their resilience to ensure that the NDC looses its grip of the Volta region, he stated that the NPP would continue to pursue life-changing policies that will further destabilize the NDC’s base and eventually make it a battle ground for both parties.

Source: Starrfm.com.gh/103.5fm/Faisel Abdul-Iddrisu