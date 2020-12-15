IGP Deploys SWAT Operatives For Routine Operations

Following the rising spate of insecurity in the country, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate deployment of recently trained officers of the special Weapon and Tactical Team (SWAT).

Adamu’s order for the deployment of the newly trained SWAT officers for routine patrols across the country was contained in a directive addressed to the 17 Assistant Inspector Generals of Police in the Force and Commissioners of Police in Nigeria on Monday.

Also Read: ‘Abduction Of School Boys In Katsina A Tragedy’ – Fani-Kayode

“The Inspector-General of Police directs that all recently selected and trained Special Weapon and Tactical Team (SWAT) operatives are to be deployed for routine duties across areas of responsibility immediately,” the statement read.

Recall that the IGP had inaugurated SWAT following the disbandment of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, F-SARS accused of brutality and extortion of Nigerians.