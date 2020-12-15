Ajumako DCE arrested over gang attack on police officer

The District Chief Executive for Ajumako in the Central region Ransford Kwesi Nyarko has been arrested for allegedly leading a gang to assault a Police officer at a police station.

The Police officer Corporal Frank Mensah was on duty at Ochiso Police Station Charge office as the Counter Officer when a lady identified as Adwoa Sophia lodged a complaint that one Cosmos has assaulted her 18-year-old grandson Kofi Akorfo without any provocation.

The Police officer issued medical forms to the complainant to send the victim to the hospital which was endorsed by a medical doctor and returned same.

After taking a statement from the victim, the suspect was arrested and detained behind the counter to assist in investigation.

Shortly after that, a man on a motorbike arrived at the Charge office and handed over a phone to the police officer that someone wanted to talk to him.

The caller who allegedly identified himself as the NPP Constituency Chairman for Ajumako popularly known as Bob allegedly hurled insult on the police officer describing his arrest of the suspect as “nonsense”.

Shortly, two vehicles arrived at the Police station with eight occupants led by the District Chief Executive of Ajumako Ransford Kwesi Nyarko, the NPP Constituency Chairman Bob, One other in military camouflage and the others, according to eyewitnesses, pounced on the police officer beat him mercilessly and took away the suspect and sped off with him.

In a statement on the development, the police said: “Today 14/12/20 the DCE has been arrested by the Regional CID Cape coast and he is assisting with investigations.

The police officer has attended hospital and returned with his medical form duly signed by a medical doctor. Case under investigations”.

Below are details of the Police statement

( Assault on Public Officer) On 02/12/2020 1930 hrs, No 48626 G/Cpl Frank Mensah of Otchiso police station, Ajumako reported at Ajumako Police Station that on the same day about 1600hrs whilst he was on duty at Ochiso Police Station Charge office as the Counter NCO, he received a complaint from Adwoa Sophia of Ochiso that a certain Cosmos also of the same place assaulted her grandson Kofi Akorfo age about 18 for no apparent reason, that he issued complainant medical form to send the victim to the hospital.

The complainant took victim to the hospital and returned with the medical form endorsed. That, after taking a statement from the victim, he got the suspect arrested and detained him behind the counter.

Shortly after that, a certain man on a motorbike arrived at the Charge office and handed over a phone to him, and requested him to give an audience to a caller on the phone.

As courtesy demands, he gave an audience to the caller only to identify the caller Bob popularly known at Ajumako. That the latter on the phone hurled a lot of provoking insults on him and ended up by terming the action he took as purely nonsense.

That since Bob’s utterances were very irritating and provoking he did not want to respond hence handed over the phone back to the person who brought it.

Shortly after that,two vehicles pulled in at the station with eight occupants led by the DCE of Ajumako Hon Ransford Kwesi Nyarko, Bob,One other in military camouflage, and the others whose names are unknown but can be identified and without any provocation pounced on him and assaulted him mercilessly in the presence of two Community Assistants who were on duty with him.

They thereafter took away the suspect. and drove away with him. The NCO who complained of severe pains on his spine as a result of the attack was issued a medical form to attend the hospital for treatment and report.

No arrest made yet and you will be informed of further developments.

ACTION TAKEN

1.Today 14/12/20 the DCE has been arrested by the Regional CID Cape coast and he is assisting with investigations.

The police officer has attended hospital and returned with his medical form duly signed by a medical doctor. Case under investigations.

Source:Ghana/Starrfm.com.gh