Member of NPP’s Communications team for Jaman South constituency receives 40 lashes for insulting queen mother

A member of the New Patriotic Party’s Communications team in the Jaman South constituency has been lashed for insulting the Queen mother of the Drobo Traditional Area in the Bono Region.

Isreal Kofi Baffour Asare is said to have described the Nana Yaa Ansuaa with some unpleasant words and was, therefore, subjected to 40 lashes.

The traditional authorities have also warned him to be of good behaviour in the traditional area or face ejection from the land.

However, in an interview with Adom News, Mr Baffour Asare denied ever insulting the traditional leader.

According to him, he was going about his duties when he was tackled by some young men and conveyed to the palace where he was subjected to the lashes.

It has been alleged that the leadership of the NPP and the Drobo Traditional area are not on good terms.

Already the MP for the area, Yaw Afful who lost his seat to NDC’s Okofo Darteh in the just-ended election has accused the Omanhene of trying to use his powers to influence his nephew Prince Marfo to win a position in the NPP.