I am very disappointed in you

According to the General Overseer of the Glorious World Power Ministry, Rev Owusu Bempah, has indicated that UTV Presenter Afia Pokuaa also known Vim lady has no right to call him fake prophet.
He also aired that, Vim lady has a masculine features and thick skin. The General Overseer of the Glorious World Power Ministry rained insults on her.
Prophet Owusu Bempah admitted that Vim Lady is one of her best journalist in the country, but she is disappointed in her for the comment she made. Am even surprised she mentioned my name because my prophecy has come to pass, and she failed to mention the names of pastors whose prophecy failed, He held.
Prophet Owusu Bempah then affirmed that, he has stop airing political prophecy in the country.
Content created and supplied by: Combey (via Opera News )
