After acting Beasts Of No Nation;See the photos of Abraham Attah

Dear reader, please click on the +follow button to get more updates from KiaraNellie.
Thank you very much.
Ghanaian actor, Abraham Attah is a young guy who made his debut in acting when he starred in the Beasts of No Nation movie. He acted along side Edris Elba, Ama K Abebrese, Kurt Egyiawan, Grace Nortey among other top actors and actresses.
Abraham Attah’s feature in the Beast of No Nation movie paved way for him to win many awards in Ghana and beyond. He also gained world recognition and became famous for his top notch acting skills. Abraham has since then featured in many movies in the US. He won the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor at the 72nd Venice International Film Festival.
The actor, Abraham Attah has made Ghana proud by his exceptional and unique talent at acting. After starring in Beasts Of No Nation, he has been abroad studying and acting as well. Physically, he has transformed too and he is grown up. Below are his photos, check them out and don’t forget to follow KiaraNellie, comment, like and share. Thanks.
What do you think? Please share your thoughts and views below.
Also like, share this post and follow KiaraNellie for more beautiful and interesting updates. Thanks.
Content created and supplied by: KiaraNellie (via Opera News )
Tags:
Opera News is a free to use platform and the views and opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent, reflect or express the views of Opera News. Any/all written content and images displayed are provided by the blogger/author, appear herein as submitted by the blogger/author and are unedited by Opera News. Opera News does not consent to nor does it condone the posting of any content that violates the rights (including the copyrights) of any third party, nor content that may malign, inter alia, any religion, ethnic group, organization, gender, company, or individual. Opera News furthermore does not condone the use of our platform for the purposes encouraging/endorsing hate speech, violation of human rights and/or utterances of a defamatory nature. If the content contained herein violates any of your rights, including those of copyright, and/or violates any the above mentioned factors, you are requested to immediately notify us using via the following email address operanews-external(at)opera.com and/or report the article using the available reporting functionality built into our Platform
Add Comment