Sunyani MCE congratulates President Akufo-Addo

Seth Opoku Agyemang, (Space FM) – Sunyani

The Municipal Chief executive of Sunyani Municipal Assembly, Justina Owusu Banahene has joined a number of Ghanaians to congratulated President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo on his re-election for second term as President of the Republic of Ghana.

In an interview granted to journalists after she has joined the congregations of the Methodist Church of Ghana, Goshen society of Abesim Dominase, to thank God for granting Ghana a peaceful election 2020 and also given Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo another term to do more for Ghana.

She said she was honoured to wish the President divine guidance and wisdom and pledged her support for the NPP government so far as its actions were directed towards national development.

The Sunyani MCE said the mandate given to Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo testifies the confidence Ghanaians have in his personality and Government of the NPP.

MCE noted that this shining result will enable Nana Akufo-Addo to pursue the reforms he has engaged himself to reinforce the democratic institutions to perform and continue the excellent programs and policies of the NPP government.

Hon. Justina Owusu Banahene reiterated that with these elections Ghana has demonstrated that democracy and its institutions are taking root in Africa. Hon. Justina Owusu Banahene further congratulated all NPP members of Parliament- elect especially those going for the first time.

She commended the people of Sunyani and the Bono region for the maturity and diligence they exhibited before, during and after the elections and encouraged the media to continue playing its role.

Akufo-Addo was declared as the winner of the 2020 presidential election of the Republic of Ghana by the Electoral Commissioner Jane Mensa on Wednesday at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Akufo- Addo who contested on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party polled 51.59 to beat off competition of His Closet Rival John Dramani Mahama who polled 47.36 as the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress NDC