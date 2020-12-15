Cossy Ojiakor Shares Video Of Her Estranged Fiancé Frog Jumping And Begging Her

Controversial Nigerian actress, Cossy Orjiakor is not done dragging her estranged fiancé, Abel Jurgen, whom she described as toxic and violent.

Information Nigeria recalls that the actress had said she would take her ex-lover back if he begs for forgiveness and does his usual ‘frog jump’ exercise. It appears the film star has had to rethink the whole situation.

Taking to Instagram, she called out her ex-fiancé, saying that she played the role of a mother to him for nine months and will not do that again.

Orjiakor also posted a video of her ex-fiancé frog jumping and begging her after a fight they had prior to the recent public showdown.

The film star wrote;

For 9 month I played the role of a mum to you but not anymore….. your so toxic and violent … So I am moving on next week… there are things frog jumps can’t fix anymore… I have decided to take back the name German machine because I gave that to you. U know ur dad is Netherlands’s …..a video of one of his violent attack on me where I captured him in the background is on @cossysxcapades German machine is a black sex toy I bought in Germany. ……My future man…. pls make sure u have a house ( rented or not because I won’t harbor you in mine) Make sure you have a car (because I won’t let u drive mine) make sure you have Life( I don’t need a body guard to police me around my male friends) make sure u have a prick. Not the bender type that makes errection. painful when am riding you. And also not the urgent 2k type because I want to go on vacations …. trips…feel free to say hi from Monday next wk. I will be humble and chat nicely… German machine is a red and black badass bulldog with a wearable prick. Wish I can. Post it’s picture. I bought it in Germany in 2015… my German machine never left … it is right here with me. …Am saving it my my next…Let the dating game begin.”

See her post below: