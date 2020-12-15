Election 2020: We’re working to finalise Sene-West constituency parliamentary results – EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has assured that it is working to conclude the issues regarding the election results from Sene-West Constituency.

According to a statement issued by the Commission Monday, the process is expected to be completed in the “shortest possible time”.

“The Sene West Parliamentary election is yet to be finalized and the outcome declared. The Commission assures the General Public that it is working to finalize the issues regarding the Sene West Constituency to enable the transparent, fair, credible & peaceful conclusion of the process,” it reads.

The seat, currently in contention by both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NPP), is the only outstanding seat yet to be declared by the EC.

Both parties have been advised by the Commission to employ legitimate processes to seek redress on the matter.

The press release also stated the number of parliamentary seats secured by the 2 main political parties in the just-ended general elections.

It indicated that out of the 275 constituencies, 137 seats have been declared in favour of the NPP, with 136 others secured by the NDC, while Independent Candidate, Lawyer Andrew Asiamah Asamoah has 1 seat.