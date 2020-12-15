Constitution permits EC to alter election verdict – Ben Abdallah Banda

Speaking to JoyNews, Mr. Ben Abdallah Banda dismissed claims that it’s

unlawful for the EC to amend election results.

“We are all working with C.I.127 which says that declaration must be done by the Chairperson of the EC but it doesn’t forbid the EC if she has honestly detected an error and comes back to correct it.”

On the other hand, outgoing MP for Keta Richard Quashigah stated that “If a result was announced and then you [EC] come back to talk about corrections, I don’t think our laws permit that. This abysmal behaviour that has been exhibited undermines the whole process.”

However, Mr. Abdallah was emphatic that the correction, in any case, does not detract the fact that the President-elect has won more than 50+1 votes.

Nevertheless, if the losing party is having doubt in the EC’s declaration, they should channel their concerns with evidence to court, he added.