NDC guru’s office reportedly ransacked; pendrives, phones, tablets stolen but cash intact

A former national executive member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Sydney Laryea’s office in Accra has been ransacked by unknown persons on Saturday, 12th December afternoon, two days after the Electoral Commission’s (EC) controversial declaration of the 2020 presidential elections.

The crime scene had scattered files, tables, chairs and other items suggesting a vigorous search of the office by the criminals who made away with every available pen drive, mobile phones and tablets without touching the cash.

According to Dr Sydney Laryea, the 1st and the longest-serving National Treasurer of NDC, the intruders gained entry into the building by dismantling an unused door, an act that clearly points to desperate criminals on a mission to accomplish a specific mission.

He raises suspicion of a state-sponsored mission to fish for information.

“They think I played a role in the just ended elections and therefore were looking for information for whatever purpose I can’t comprehend,” he narrated.

He continued, “My suspicion heightened after the CID officer’s inability to pick a single evidence, claiming the criminals did not leave any traces of fingerprints.”

According to him, the matter has been reported to the Tesano Police Station.

He said an official from the CID has visited the crime scene for investigations.

Dr. Sydney Laryea indicated that the CID in charge of the case came with an instrument to check the perpetrators’ fingerprints but did not find anything.