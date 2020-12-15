If You Want To Do Politics, Leave The Newsroom And Join Us – Bridget Otoo Blasts TV3 Presenters.

Bridget Otoo is a media expert and a journalist who have publicly declared her support for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC). She has shared a video on her social media handles to throw jabs at her former employer TV3.She worked with TV3 for some years before leaving the media space.

In the video she is calling on the giant media company to rather apologize for giving out wrong elections projections and not write a letter to explain their mistake.

She said the journalists who declared that the NPP had won majority seat of the parliamentary elections stated that they were making a statement of fact and that this was as a result of figures they had collated from the 275 constituencies.

According to the outspoken journalist, if her colleagues in the media wants to do politics they should come out boldly like she has done and not hide in the newsroom to do the bidding of their pay masters.

