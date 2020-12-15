If You Want To Do Politics, Leave The Newsroom And Join Us – Bridget Otoo Blasts TV3 Presenters.

Bridget Otoo is a media expert and a journalist who have publicly declared her support for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC). She has shared a video on her social media handles to throw jabs at her former employer TV3.She worked with TV3 for some years before leaving the media space.
In the video she is calling on the giant media company to rather apologize for giving out wrong elections projections and not write a letter to explain their mistake.
She said the journalists who declared that the NPP had won majority seat of the parliamentary elections stated that they were making a statement of fact and that this was as a result of figures they had collated from the 275 constituencies.
According to the outspoken journalist, if her colleagues in the media wants to do politics they should come out boldly like she has done and not hide in the newsroom to do the bidding of their pay masters.
Content created and supplied by: DannyBoi288 (via Opera News )
Tags:
Opera News is a free to use platform and the views and opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent, reflect or express the views of Opera News. Any/all written content and images displayed are provided by the blogger/author, appear herein as submitted by the blogger/author and are unedited by Opera News. Opera News does not consent to nor does it condone the posting of any content that violates the rights (including the copyrights) of any third party, nor content that may malign, inter alia, any religion, ethnic group, organization, gender, company, or individual. Opera News furthermore does not condone the use of our platform for the purposes encouraging/endorsing hate speech, violation of human rights and/or utterances of a defamatory nature. If the content contained herein violates any of your rights, including those of copyright, and/or violates any the above mentioned factors, you are requested to immediately notify us using via the following email address operanews-external(at)opera.com and/or report the article using the available reporting functionality built into our Platform
Add Comment