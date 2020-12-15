Kwame Tikese ‘Lock Horns’ With Otukonor During Live Radio Interview Over Election Reportage

A rather educative interview on the radio nearly turned violent today, as host of the ‘Ade Akye Abia’ show, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese dared to put the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Peter Boamah Otukonor to correct some derogatory remark he made of the Despite Media Group. For more than two minutes the two were heard loud on radio and via social media platforms in a verbal exchange over the matter.
Mr. Otukonor had accused the media house of being used as a political conduit by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the December 7 general election. He alleged that the media house subscribed to the data that were churned by the NPP for its collation, adding that they supported the party to misinform the public on the electoral results.
“Okay Fm, UTV, and the rest, you all know this. It was the NPP that gave you the results to make your declaration. We know it but we’ve just resolved not to talk about it.”
But this really provoked the host as he burst into anger; “Hold on there!”, he stated.
Kwame Nkrumah Tikese had calmed his emotions and replied to the NDC executive to remind him of the unsavory comment he had just passed about the station. He felt the remarks were an insult to the integrity of the brand and demanded the Mr. Otukonor retracts and apologize.
“When you say that…you are indicting our integrity. It’s not right. Hold on! Osei Kwame Despite doesn’t need any politician to induce him with money. What can the NPP offer him?
“It’s not acceptable to make such an allegation… as if we are conduits for a political agenda. It’s an insult to our integrity.”
But Mr. Otukonor was not willing to admit wrongdoing, as he asked the host to assess public opinion about their work as a media house. He brushed off the matter and smartly continued with his agenda in the interview.
The NDC has accused several media houses including Multimedia, and Citi Fm of being biased in their reportage on the election results. This accusation from the political party has not been taken likely by these media giants. Many fear it would sever the relationship between the NDC and these organizations.
But then watch the video of what transpired in the interview.
Content created and supplied by: Tinch (via Opera News )
Tags:
Opera News is a free to use platform and the views and opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent, reflect or express the views of Opera News. Any/all written content and images displayed are provided by the blogger/author, appear herein as submitted by the blogger/author and are unedited by Opera News. Opera News does not consent to nor does it condone the posting of any content that violates the rights (including the copyrights) of any third party, nor content that may malign, inter alia, any religion, ethnic group, organization, gender, company, or individual. Opera News furthermore does not condone the use of our platform for the purposes encouraging/endorsing hate speech, violation of human rights and/or utterances of a defamatory nature. If the content contained herein violates any of your rights, including those of copyright, and/or violates any the above mentioned factors, you are requested to immediately notify us using via the following email address operanews-external(at)opera.com and/or report the article using the available reporting functionality built into our Platform
YOU MAY LIKE
“When They Ask You To Protest, Ask Them To Bring Their Children To Lead” – Kennedy Agyapong Charges
5 minutes ago
0 🔥
I Will Work Hard For Those Who Didn’t Vote For Me – Joe Biden Speaks Again
14 minutes ago
18 🔥
I will put my political career on the line if John Mahama goes to court – NPP member
18 minutes ago
247 🔥
I’ve Not Conducted Any Investigation Into Ghana’s Election – Anas Clarifies
23 minutes ago
154 🔥
Check Out What Transpired When High Court Sat On Sene West Parliamentary Case Today
25 minutes ago
598 🔥
“The way the insults are coming, I should just quit this journalism and go back to Hollywood” -Umaru
31 minutes ago
637 🔥
I will not resign, I’ve achieved my TARGET for the elections- Chairman Wontumi To Critics
45 minutes ago
228 🔥
The 2020 general elections was rigged to re-elect Akuffo Addo
47 minutes ago
292 🔥
The Presidency Is Not Your Family’s Property, Concede Defeat – NPP To Mahama
47 minutes ago
281 🔥
The NDC’s demonstration and protests across the country; here are few things to note.
56 minutes ago
267 🔥
View all comments
Add Comment