Kwame Tikese ‘Lock Horns’ With Otukonor During Live Radio Interview Over Election Reportage

A rather educative interview on the radio nearly turned violent today, as host of the ‘Ade Akye Abia’ show, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese dared to put the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Peter Boamah Otukonor to correct some derogatory remark he made of the Despite Media Group. For more than two minutes the two were heard loud on radio and via social media platforms in a verbal exchange over the matter.

Mr. Otukonor had accused the media house of being used as a political conduit by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the December 7 general election. He alleged that the media house subscribed to the data that were churned by the NPP for its collation, adding that they supported the party to misinform the public on the electoral results.

“Okay Fm, UTV, and the rest, you all know this. It was the NPP that gave you the results to make your declaration. We know it but we’ve just resolved not to talk about it.”

But this really provoked the host as he burst into anger; “Hold on there!”, he stated.

Kwame Nkrumah Tikese had calmed his emotions and replied to the NDC executive to remind him of the unsavory comment he had just passed about the station. He felt the remarks were an insult to the integrity of the brand and demanded the Mr. Otukonor retracts and apologize.

“When you say that…you are indicting our integrity. It’s not right. Hold on! Osei Kwame Despite doesn’t need any politician to induce him with money. What can the NPP offer him?

“It’s not acceptable to make such an allegation… as if we are conduits for a political agenda. It’s an insult to our integrity.”

But Mr. Otukonor was not willing to admit wrongdoing, as he asked the host to assess public opinion about their work as a media house. He brushed off the matter and smartly continued with his agenda in the interview.

The NDC has accused several media houses including Multimedia, and Citi Fm of being biased in their reportage on the election results. This accusation from the political party has not been taken likely by these media giants. Many fear it would sever the relationship between the NDC and these organizations.

But then watch the video of what transpired in the interview.

