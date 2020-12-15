” I stand before Ghanaians and the constitution to declare 2020 elections null and void”- Odike

Akwasi Addai Odike, the founder and leader of the United Front Party (UFP), has declared the 2020 general elections as null and void.

According to Akwasi Addai Odike, the Electoral commission of Ghana has violated the right of Ghanaians including him, when he was dismissed to contest the 2020 polls. The EC has subverted the sovereign will of the people, and she shouldn’t think Ghanaians will accept this flawed results.

Speaking on Akoma FM(87.9) he said, during the pronouncement of the results by the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa made a mistake and came and rectify the mistake, if you are mark wrong by your teacher is the same teacher to mark you correct. Since 1992, Jean Mensah is the only EC who has such records, and NDC has so many ways to seek redress including demonstration, hunger strike and popular revote.

According to Odike, ” I stand before Ghanaians and the constitution to declared the results 2020 elections null and void, based on what l have seen, because the EC figures are not adding up.” The percentages exceeds 100% which is 100.36% and Ghanaians will not accept this results.

