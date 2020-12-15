MP Elect Fires Paul Adom Otchere and Metro TV

The impasses over some of the collated results in the 2020 general elections is thickening. The opposition NDC continues to refuse to accept the results claiming that the results are flawed. According to the NDC they have a pack of evidence to prove that their assertions are right.

The NDC have also threw salvos at the media for conspiring with the ruling government to project figures that were untrue. Yesterday on TV3’s New Day, Berla Mundi and Media General were fired by Murtala Mohammad MP elect for Tamale South for biased reportage.

Today, Tuesday December 15, 2020, Murtala was a guest on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana’. Once again he used the platform the fire the TV station for what he claims was biased reporting.

According to Murtala, the station projected figures that were not true and at one point Paul Adom Otchere, host of Good Evening Ghana’ and a regular host during the election period, called Kintampo Parliamentary seat for the NPP.

He questioned where the station got its projected figures from. Even Randy Abbey the host, could only look on as Murtala fumed and verbally attacked the station. Murtala Mohammad lumped Metro TV with other stations that helped in projecting a flawed result.

Do you agree with Murtala or the NDC are getting desperate? Is it possible that all the stations the NDC claim to have been biased been all wrong at the same time?

