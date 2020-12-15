Public Notice; From The Ghana Police Service To All Protesters Accross The Country.

This platform is burnt on providing you with fresh updates and Critical analysis on incumbent issues raging from Political to entertainment through nature and health. Please don’t hesitate to hit the follow button above for more updates on issues at hand.
The Public Order Act 491 of the 1994 amendment gives restrictions to public assemblies such as demonstrations, campaigning and the likes, to help protect life and properties of inhabitants of a locality or country at large.
However, the aftermath of the elections has caused a mass breach of this law all over the country as NDC supporters organize massive protests where public peace is being distracted and their safety threatened.
Some instances are the burning of tires in Ashaiman, blocking of roads, closing down and distruction of some private and government properties in other areas all in the name of claiming what is rightfully theirs.
To keep a close eye on these events the Ghana Service has urdged all protesters to adhere to the provisions of the Constitution by prompting the police at least five days prior to the date of their protest and also adhere to instructions meted out to them by the police.
The Public Affairs Directorate cautioned that failure of the organizers of these events to abide by the law could lead to several penalties including improsonment. The notice also added that if a crime is committed in the course of such unlawful events,then, all participants would be held responsible and required sanctions shall be meted out to them.
Below is the Public Notice released today by the Public Affairs Directorate Of The Ghana Police Headquarters.
