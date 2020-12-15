I Had To Run Away From Georgia Hotel After The Declaration. Captain Smart Hints In Tears.

Captain Smart and Kwamina Sam Biney remembered a moment they had to run away from Georgia Hotel in Kumasi after making a wrong declaration of votes.

He explained that, the two of them were masters of ceremony for a regional pageant at the Hotel.

After coalition of votes and judges remarks, they made a big mistake by announcing the first runner up as the winner.

That brought spontaneous shouts and Joy from the winner’s Fans in the auditoriums. But deep within them they knew that they had made a mistake.

They quickly alerted the fans to stop shouting as they begged the public that they made a mistake.

They were very angry and started chasing them. They had to run away from the Hotel after the declaration of the right verdict.

He likened their experience to that of what happened during the EC Declaration and indicated that it wasn’t wrong after making the necessary corrections . This is because it doesn’t change the winner from Winning and the loser losing.

