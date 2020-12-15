Uganda Drops Charges Against Omah Lay, Tems

Nigerian singers, Omah Lay and Tems have reportedly been released by authorities in Uganda and the charges against them has been withdrawn.

The Nigerian singers are also expected to leave the country tonight while the organizers of the show will be assembled in court tomorrow for further hearing.

Information Nigeria recalls that the singers, were both arrested on Sunday, December 13, for flouting the COVID_19 rules in the country by performing at an unauthorized concert at Ddungu resort in Munyonyo, Kampala.

The duo were charged to court on Monday, and remanded in different prisons till Wednesday.

Information Nigeria recalls singer, Davido called out popular singer, Bebe Cool for allegedly being behind the arrest of the singers.

Bebe cool revealed on Tuesday that he worked towards securing the release of the singers.

The musician shared photos of the court papers with the caption;

“We have secured the release of our brother Omah Lay, sister Tems and their people. #OneAfrica

#SilentMajority

#SecuringYourFuture”

