Yvonne Okoro drops rare photo of adorable mother

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Okoro, has shared a rare photo of her adorable mother which has got many talking.

The photo of the style influencer’s mother was to celebrate the graduation of her kid sister, Rosaline Okoro from the medical school.

Mother and daughter stylishly posed for the camera amid smiles.

Mother rocked a colourful pink kente Kaba and slit while daughter wore her gown with a sash, holding a bouquet of flowers.

The Okoro family.

Posting the photo, Miss Okoro wrote: “Graduation pics of our baby, Doctor Roseline Ngozi Okereke Okoro..👩‍⚕️ @roselineokoro with my mum and other graduands…Well done to them all.”

The photo on the actress’ Instagram page has attracted massive congratulatory messages from followers and colleague industry players.

