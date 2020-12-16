NPP Challenges NDC to Publicy Declare Results which suggests Mahama won

It is almost 10days after the 2020 general elections and there has been a whole lot of brouhaha surrending it.

After the Electoral Commission chaired by Madam Jean Mensah declared the winner of the elections, the main opposition party has not come to terms with the outcome. They are of the view that, what belongs to them has been forcibly taken from them by the EC.

The party has since organised press comferences addressing the issue. They have thereby rejected the results on account that, their party won the elections. Former president John Dramani Mahama and the NDC has blamed the EC and describing the results Fraud.

The has challenged the NPP to also organise a press conference to counter the allegations of the NDC. Speaking to the public was the general secretary of the NPP, Mr. John Boadu. According to him, the NDC should publicly declare the results which claims that president Mahama was the winner.

He went ahead by saying, they should come out with the pink sheet of each constituency and show to the public. He described the NDC as incompetent. Backing his point that, the NDC were incompetent in government and in opposition as well.

The NPP are still standing firm on grounds that, they won the elections and according to them they have the prove which has been shown to the public.

The next action is not yet known as to whether the NDC will proceed to court or concede defeat. They have 21 days after the declaration to challenge the results at the court of law.

