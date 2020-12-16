An NPP Die-Hard Fan Meets His Untimely Death In An Argument Over Elections Results At Suame

Just ended 2020 general elections, where the declaration of the results since to generated various misunderstandings between the National Democratic Congress and the electoral commission, for pronouncing the Candidate of the NPP as the winner of elections.
Since then, supporters of the defeat party, are currently spotted on the street peacefully demonstrating to achieve their perceived mission. We haven’t heard of anyone loosing his or her life yet, as we all pray that, the peace of the country won’t be destroyed.
In the late hours of yesterday December 14 2020, around 23: 20GMT at Old Suame a suburb of Kumasi in the Suame constituency of the Ashanti Region, where the Majority Leader Hon. Kyei Mensah Bonso serves as Member of Parliamenton on the ticket of the New Patrotic Party.
Two blood brother who live in the same family house but with different Political affiliations. Awal in his thirties belonging to the New Partriotic Party, enters into a serious argument over the elections results with his younger brother identified as Aminu 27 years old, a fan of the NDC, was in disagreement with his elder brother, hence triggered their quarrels to have taken different dimensions.
Aminu who couldn’t control his anger enters the room, came in with a machete inflicts various degree of wounds onto his brother leading him to have swam in a pool of blood.
Quickly, he was rushed to Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital to have safe his life, but was pronounced dead few minutes after arrival.
Suame Police have apprehended the suspect in custody together with their uncle who was in support of the young nephew.
The family of the victim are in talk with the police to release the body, per the customs of his Religion to be arranged for burial this afternoon.
So sad, they allowed themselves to be consumed by Politics to that level, forgetting that, Nana Akufo-Addo and JDM aren’t at war, thought they may disagrees on certain issues regarding the welfare of the country, but I believe strongly they will never enter into a fight not to talk of killing a soul.
I humbly appeal to the supporters of both parties, to be more smart and distance themselves from controversies that will breed quarrels leading to what they will regret tomorrow.
As it’s said;
Have nothing to do with foolish, ignorant controversies; you know that they breed quarrels. And the Lord’s servant must not be quarrelsome but kind to everyone, able to teach, patiently enduring evil, correcting his opponents with gentleness. God may perhaps grant them repentance leading to a knowledge of the truth. 2 Timothy 2:23.
