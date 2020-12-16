Sene West Issues: Wenchi High Court Fines NPP PC For Withdrawing Injunction Suit And Matters Arising

Sene West Constituency is the constituency left for the EC to declare the parliamentary election results to add up to make the 275 seats in the parliament house.
Following debate by the NDC Legal team lead by Lawyer Victor Kwadwo Adawudu for the judge to surcharge the NPP PC for those unnecessary moves, the Wenchi High Court on Tuesday has fined the NPP Parliamentary Candidate, Joseph Kumah Mackay an amount of GH¢6000 after he withdrew the injunction. The judge said, that will serve as a punishment to deter others from doing same next time.
The High Court Judge also served notice to rule on the parliamentary election issues on Thursday 17/ 12/ 2020.
From the EC’s websites, the NPP is having 237 seat, followed by the NDC with 136 and 1 seat for the independent candidate. The results from the Sene West Parliamentary elections will determined whether the NPP will take up majority or otherwise. Many experts have suggested that, it is going to be very tough should the opposition takes majority in Parliament.
