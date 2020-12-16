What Kumasi NDC Women’s Wing Wrote On Placards As They Storm Streets

The National Democratic Congress’ protest against the Electoral Commission’s declaration of president Akufo Addo as the 2020 president elect for the Presidential and parliamentary elections is getting serious as National Democratic Congress women’s wing storm Kumasi streets with placards to demonstrate.
The Women’s wing of the National Democratic Congress says they will risk everything to see their flagbearer declared President-elect.
Today, 15th December, they took to Kumasi principal streets to protest against the Electoral Commission for stealing the election for their opponents.They are marching through some principal streets of Kumasi in protest of the 2020 Election outcome.
They carried with them placards with the inscription, ” No JM No President” meaning thei are really serious and determined to do everything to claim the victory for John Dramani Mahama
Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress party opposed the elections’ outcome declared by the Electoral Commission which they described as flawed and fictionalised. Many peace keepers associations have advised the former president and the party to go to court if they think the election was flawed with their evidences. But they have ignored the advise to go on demonstration and protests against the Electoral Commission
