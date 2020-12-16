Musician Khay Pro excites music lovers with new EP, ‘Episodes’

Hitzstreet Entertainment signed act, Prince Agyei also known as Khay Pro is thrilled to announce the release of his new 6-track EP album dubbed Episodes.

With a mix of Afrobeats, Highlife, and the Afro-fusion genres, Khay Pro said he is set to carve a niche for himself in the Ghana’s music sphere.

I am about to blow the minds of Africans with this great danceable songs and also take Afrobeats to the next level, he said in an interview.

According to him, he has produced many talents who are already blown hence he believes it’s time for him to shine.

I have been in the industry for over 4years doing music and producing for many prominent artists in Ghana and Africa but this is my time, he noted.

Episodes being his first studio project was released on 11th of September 2020 on all digital platforms and is doing massive already after releasing this EP.

So far, Khay Pro is promoting a single off the EP titled ‘Ibi Your Matter?’.

Listen to the song below:

[embedded content]

[embedded content]