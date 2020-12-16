Minority won’t support approval of public universities bill 2020 -Haruna Iddrisu

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, says his side of the House will not support approval of the Public Universities Bill 2020 which is currently before the House for approval.

Parliament’s Education Committee has recommended that the house approves the bill. Various teacher union’s including University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) have kicked against the bill warning it will give government unfettered control over university administrators.

On the Floor of Parliament on Tuesday, Mr Iddrisu said unless the government consults various education sector stakeholders to resolve their concerns, the Minority will not support the bill.

But Education Minister, Dr Mathew Opoku-Prempeh insists there has been adequate consultation.

He said only the University of Ghana branch of UTAG is objecting to the bill.

Minority Member of Parliament on Parliament’s Education Committee, Ben Ahiafor, criticised the provisions in the bill that allow the president to appoint the Chancellor of universities.

He also criticised the bill for requiring that the Finance Minister approves loans universities take.

But Dr Opoku-Prempeh defended the provision. He said the University of Ghana for example has previously taken loans that the government had to pay for.

