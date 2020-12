Female musician, Sista Afia has sent some words of condolence to Kelvyn Boy.

It could be recalled that Kelyvn Boy has lost his father with the incident occurring a few days ago and it is from this backdrop that Sista Afia has sent him this message.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a photo of herself and Kelvyn Boy with the caption;

“This year hmm what’s happening Lord!! Am sorry for your lost @kelvynboymusic_ may God strengthen you 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾💔”