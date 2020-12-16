Enyimba getting ready for Al Merreikh as injury knocks out Mbaoma

Getting to the last qualifying round of the CAF Champions League is a task Enyimba of Aba say they are ready to accomplish and as a result of this, the club have been in intense preparation ahead of their second round game against Al Merreikh of Sudan. The match will come up next Wednesday with the winner over two legs a step away from the group stage of Africa’s top inter-club competition.

Training at the Aba stadium has been a two-session thing with the players working on all possibilities against a side, whose sister club, Al Hilal, eliminated them from the competition last season.

The first leg of the tie will hold in Sudan on December 23, while the reverse fixture will happen in Aba on January 6, 2021.

Enyimba yesterday disclosed that apart from Victor Mbaoma, who has an ankle injury, all the other players are fit and ready to rumble in Omdurman.

24-year-old Mbaoma, who scored the only goal in the team’s win against Rahimo in Ouagadougou last month, copped an ankle injury in the reverse fixture in Aba.

The first leg of the first round tie will hold at the Al Hilal Stadium in Omdurman, as Merreikh’s home ground, the Al Merreikh Stadium, is being renovated.

To get to this stage, Al Merreikh eliminated Congolese side Otoho D’Oyo.

The Nigerian side qualified courtesy of their 2-1 aggregate victory over Rahimo FC of Burkina Faso.

The Peoples Elephant could only draw 1-1 with the visitors, but it was enough to see them through on 2-1 aggregate.

The winner of the game will qualify for the league phase of the competition, while the loser will drop to the Confederation Cup.