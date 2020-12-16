“If I Was The One Arrested In Uganda, Industry Players Would Root For A Six-Years Jail Term For Me” » ™

Shatta Wale, the Ghanaian musical sensation, widely acclaimed as Ghana’s Dancehall King, and rightly so, has waded into the arrests in Uganda of two Nigerian musicians.

Nigerians the world over, have been making a case, all over on social media, for the release of the two musicians, Omah Lay and Tems.

Their persistence has yielded the right results as the two have, after a long while in the hands of the Ugandan Police been released.

It is against this backdrop that Shatta Wale has come out to say that he would have been in contention for a six-years’ jail term there in Uganda if he was the one they arrested.

According to him, people in the Ghanaian music industry will most likely have been the ones rooting for him to be jailed instead of fighting for his release like the Nigerians have done.

“If it was Shatta Wale that was Arrested in Uganda like some people in our music industry will try their possible best for them to jail me like 6years,” he said on Twitter.

He added further that what the Nigerians have done is what the creative industry needs to learn rather than hating and bad-mouthing their local artists.

“Ghana creative arts should start learning form Nigerians .. This is what we call Love”, he added.

Shatta Wale is one of the loud-mouth musicians in the country who would go at length to say things the way they are in the music industry in Ghana and that has put him at loggerheads with some people out there occasionally.

There is absolutely no denying the fact, that Shatta Wale is one of the most loved and talked about musicians in Ghana and Africa, with a great fan-base out there.

He was recently moved to tears by one of his fans, a driver, who had to abandon his early morning bus trip just to see his idol, having heard of his presence at one of the media houses, Hitz FM.