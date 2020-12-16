Mahama storms Techiman South to visit victims

Official Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the just-finished decisions John Dramani Mahama will be in the Techiman South Constituency in the Bono East Region on Wednesday, December 16 to visit groups of casualties of post-appointive conflicts there.

Two people – Abdallah Ayaric and Tajudeen Alhassan – kicked the bucket while four got harmed after the military discharged admonition shots at the Constituency Collation Center in the early long stretches of Tuesday, December 8.

Tending to writers to report his dismissal of the statement of results by the Electoral Commission (EC), Mr Mahama said there was a third demise later at a medical clinic.

The NDC accept they won the Techiman South Constituency yet the Returning Officer had announced the outcomes for the Parliamentary Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, who is additionally the Deputy Minister of Regional Reorganization and Development.

Results from that Constituency were not added to the all out public count before the last assertion by Jean Adukwei Mensa.

Aside visiting the dispossessed families to sympathize with them, the previous president will likewise visit the harmed on confirmation in the medical clinic.

