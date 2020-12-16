News

Anas Finally Speaks On The Rumors Of His investigation on 2020 Ghana Election

Insightful writer, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has denied claims that he is set to deliver an analytical piece on the just-finished December surveys. 

As indicated by the insightful columnist, he has not completed any such exercise and alluded to claims that state in any case as bogus. 

Gossipy tidbits about Mr. Anas doing such an examination originated from a flyer flowing via web-based media bearing the picture of the honor winning writer declaring that a piece done to uncover discretionary misbehavior in the 2020 races would before long be delivered. 

The flyer likewise had the logo of BBC’s Africa Eye with the title of the said piece being ‘Insightful Piece on Ghana’s 2020 Races’, ‘The Individuals, The Votes, and the Extortion.’ 

The Public Vote based Congress’ parliamentary possibility for Nhyiaso voting demographic, Richard Ato Kwamina Prah was blamed for posting the message on Facebook which demonstrated that for sure the analytical writer had done an insightful piece on the 2020 races. 

He affirmed that the Anas video will uncover a few writers who were gotten on tape accepting pay-offs from an ideological group to show wrong outcomes for the decision New Enthusiastic Gathering (NPP). 

He composed on Tuesday: “Anas has gotten some columnist’s jeans down taking gigantic money from NPP to announce wrong outcomes for the NPP.” 

He further expressed that the Assembled Countries has asked that the video be appeared in the city of America and the Unified Realm for all worldwide organizations to see the degree of Discretionary misrepresentation in the just finished Ghana 2020 decisions. 

That post has been brought somewhere near Facebook, and he has since given a disclaimer with that impact. 

Nonetheless, the honor winning analytical writer, in a meeting with Rainbowradioonline.com, expressed that such cases are bogus and should be disregarded.

Source: Adomonline.com

READ ALSO:   Ace Sports Journalist Christopher Opoku Passes On

