Anas Finally Speaks On The Rumors Of His investigation on 2020 Ghana Election

Insightful writer, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has denied claims that he is set to deliver an analytical piece on the just-finished December surveys.
As indicated by the insightful columnist, he has not completed any such exercise and alluded to claims that state in any case as bogus.
Gossipy tidbits about Mr. Anas doing such an examination originated from a flyer flowing via web-based media bearing the picture of the honor winning writer declaring that a piece done to uncover discretionary misbehavior in the 2020 races would before long be delivered.
The flyer likewise had the logo of BBC’s Africa Eye with the title of the said piece being ‘Insightful Piece on Ghana’s 2020 Races’, ‘The Individuals, The Votes, and the Extortion.’
The Public Vote based Congress’ parliamentary possibility for Nhyiaso voting demographic, Richard Ato Kwamina Prah was blamed for posting the message on Facebook which demonstrated that for sure the analytical writer had done an insightful piece on the 2020 races.
He affirmed that the Anas video will uncover a few writers who were gotten on tape accepting pay-offs from an ideological group to show wrong outcomes for the decision New Enthusiastic Gathering (NPP).
He composed on Tuesday: “Anas has gotten some columnist’s jeans down taking gigantic money from NPP to announce wrong outcomes for the NPP.”
He further expressed that the Assembled Countries has asked that the video be appeared in the city of America and the Unified Realm for all worldwide organizations to see the degree of Discretionary misrepresentation in the just finished Ghana 2020 decisions.
That post has been brought somewhere near Facebook, and he has since given a disclaimer with that impact.
Nonetheless, the honor winning analytical writer, in a meeting with Rainbowradioonline.com, expressed that such cases are bogus and should be disregarded.
Source: Adomonline.com
Content created and supplied by: Amegah2020 (via Opera News )
Tags:
Opera News is a free to use platform and the views and opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent, reflect or express the views of Opera News. Any/all written content and images displayed are provided by the blogger/author, appear herein as submitted by the blogger/author and are unedited by Opera News. Opera News does not consent to nor does it condone the posting of any content that violates the rights (including the copyrights) of any third party, nor content that may malign, inter alia, any religion, ethnic group, organization, gender, company, or individual. Opera News furthermore does not condone the use of our platform for the purposes encouraging/endorsing hate speech, violation of human rights and/or utterances of a defamatory nature. If the content contained herein violates any of your rights, including those of copyright, and/or violates any the above mentioned factors, you are requested to immediately notify us using via the following email address operanews-external(at)opera.com and/or report the article using the available reporting functionality built into our Platform
YOU MAY LIKE
I won’t resign as Ashanti regional NPP chairman – Wontumi
2 minutes ago
0 🔥
Hundreds Of NDC Supporters Demonstrate In Northern Region Over Alleged ‘Rigged’ Presidential Results
3 minutes ago
19 🔥
Okoe Boye Shows Up On TV For The First Time After His Loss, Thanks Ghanaians For Voting NPP Again
21 minutes ago
197 🔥
Stop the incompetent attitude;Your headquarters is just a mile away from Supreme Court- Evans Blay
26 minutes ago
264 🔥
“I Believe In Democracy And I Will Never Do That”- Nigel Gaisie Clears The Air
28 minutes ago
74 🔥
‘Your children are locked in luxury and comfort in Dubai and you expect others to vote’ – John Boadu
30 minutes ago
159 🔥
Ghanaians react as NDC man stabs his NPP brother in a heated political argument at Suame
36 minutes ago
139 🔥
Nigel Gaisie Goes Wild On News Portal Over ‘Fake’ Publications About Him
37 minutes ago
207 🔥
Group demands parties to independently collate the figures to verify if it tallies with regional
39 minutes ago
274 🔥
Photos: President Akuffo Addo attends swearing-in ceremony of President Alpha Condé in Guinea
40 minutes ago
201 🔥
View all comments
Add Comment