‘Adhere To The COVID-19 Rules Because It’s Still Around’

Young Ghanaian musician, Gregory Bortey Promise Newman who is known in showbiz as King Promise has urged Ghanaians to still adhere to the COVID-19 rules.

The talented musician gave this piece of advice when he appeared in an interview on Class FM as he spoke with the renowned presenter, Prince Benjamin.

He said;

“Stay safe. Love your family, stay closer to everybody who means something to you. It’s been a crazy year. We’ve lost a lot of people so adhere to the Covid rules because it’s still around. Just enjoy yourself.”