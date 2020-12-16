Kwesi Arthur signs big Int’l football deal

Ghanaian rapper, Kwesi Arthur, has bagged a new deal with Puma to create his own customised Ghana football jerseys.

Taking to Instagram to share the good news with his fans, the musician, who just earned his first nomination in the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards, added that he is willing to give away a couple of them to activate the feat.

“Yoo my people!! I’ve partnered with @Puma to create my own Kwesi Arthur Ghana Football Jersey and I will be giving away a couple of jerseys to you all,” he posted.

The ‘Grind Day’ hitmaker asked his followers to follow the prompts if they want to have theirs:

Go to the link in my bio or swipe up on my stories for different ways you can enter your name to win one of these fire jerseys! Grrr, he posted.

