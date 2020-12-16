Kiddwaya Reacts After Kim Oprah Teases Erica About Being Pregnant

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Kiddwaya reacted after his colleague, Kim Oprah playfully implied that his love interest, Erica might be carrying his child.

Erica had penned a witty birthday message to Kim Oprah as she turned 25-years-old on Tuesday.

In the birthday message, the actress teased her colleague, saying that she cannot wait for her wedding.

Responding to the tweet, Kim Oprah fired shots at Erica as she mentioned that she hopes that the latter is not pregnant because of her bulging stomach.

The tweet reads;

“You have started oh! It’s my birthday Erica, don’t I get a Break 😢…… Thank you Star Girl for the love ❤️, that Tummy I see hope it’s just weight or not Baby Kid 😳… see you tonight”.

The billionaire heir waded into the conversation and he issued a note of warning to Kim Oprah after calling her by her full name.

Subsequently, Kiddwaya noted that Erica’s sudden weight gain is due to the yellow garri that she has been taking.

In his words;

“Chinonso Opara behave yourself. It’s the yellow garri that she likes”.

See the exchange below: